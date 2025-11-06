An order regarding the vacancy in East Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 6 has been posted.
An order regarding the vacancy in East Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 6, with chambers in Fargo, has been posted to the opinions page.
Vacancy in Judgeship No. 6, ECJD 2025 ND 192
Docket No.: 20250363
Filing Date: 11/5/2025
Case Type: Judicial Administration - Vacancy - Vacancy
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight:Judgeship retained at Fargo
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
An order regarding the vacancy in East Central Judicial District Judgeship No. 6 has been posted.
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.