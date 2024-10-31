ShipWise and Numina Group Join Forces to Streamline Order Fulfillment Operations

ShipWise and the Numina Group Announce Partnership

Integrating Cutting-Edge Warehouse Automation with Advanced Shipping & Manifesting

We're empowering businesses to scale more efficiently, reduce fulfillment errors, and significantly lower end-to-end operational costs.” — Clark Ransom, President of ShipWise

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShipWise , a leading provider of enterprise shipping management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with the Numina Group , a top-tier designer and integrator of warehouse automation systems.Together, they aim to deliver a comprehensive solution for optimizing the entire pick, pack and ship order fulfillment flow with integrated best-way carrier selection and manifesting.“This new collaboration with the Numina Group addresses a critical need in today’s fast-paced logistics landscape," said Clark Ransom, President of ShipWise. "By integrating our shipping execution with Numina’s advanced warehouse automation, we’re not just enhancing the order fulfillment processes—we're empowering businesses to scale more efficiently, reduce fulfillment errors, and significantly lower end-to-end operational costs. As supply chain complexities grow, this partnership offers our customers a robust solution that gives them a competitive edge, especially as they face higher order volumes and more stringent delivery expectations.”This integration combines ShipWise's robust shipping capabilities with Numina's Real-time Distribution System (RDS™), a warehouse execution and control software. The partnership offers several key benefits to customers:⦁ Seamless Data Flow: Eliminate manual tasks with automated communication between warehouse and shipping systems, reducing errors.⦁ Real-Time Insights: Access updates on shipping information for better inventory management and order tracking.⦁ Cost Reduction: Reduce material usage, improve accuracy and speed of order fulfillment, and lower shipping transportation costs with optimized cube and best-cost carrier selection savings.⦁ Scalability: The combined solution is designed to grow with businesses, supporting increased order volumes without compromising on speed or accuracy.Dan Hanrahan, Numina Group's founder and CEO, stated, "We are excited to announce Numina Group's partnership with ShipWise, which enhances our end-to-end value proposition in warehouse automation solutions by incorporating RDS Warehouse Execution Software’s Cartonization Module that achieves 92-93% cube utilization upfront, during the order release process.” It selects the right-size shipping containers from the warehouse’s list of available cartons, paper mailers, poly bags, or padded envelopes, reducing yearly packaging material costs by 15% to 20%.Hanrahan continued, “Additionally, ShipWise's multi-carrier rate shopping capabilities use the cube data from RDS to shop and select the best carrier, reducing parcel shipping expenses by up to 20%. Both capabilities add powerful tools that work together to streamline business costs and improve profitability throughout an existing or new warehouse’s order fulfillment operation.”The integration leverages ShipWise's public API, allowing for seamless communication between the two platforms. When an order is processed in Numina's warehouse execution and control system, the data is automatically sent to ShipWise for carrier selection and shipping label generation.At the automated scan-weigh-dim print-and-apply labeling line, the shipping label and shipment details, including tracking numbers, are then updated by ShipWise and transmitted to Numina's Real-time Distribution Software (RDS) warehouse automation system.This partnership is particularly beneficial for mid-to large-sized warehouse operations handling higher volumes. The combination of low-touch voice picking and automated packing ensures speed and accuracy—both of which are paramount in servicing e-commerce customers in the medical, healthcare, electronics, and repair parts markets.When implementing conveyor systems that automate parcel processing - including parcel barcode scan-weigh-dimension and print-and-apply labeling and shipping sorters technologies, RDS software connects these systems to ShipWise in real-time to generate and apply shipping labels at rates that exceed 25 cartons per minute. This automation significantly increases throughput while reducing labor costs and errors.For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your business, please contact the ShipWise sales team at sales@shipwise.com.About ShipWiseShipWise (formerly DesktopShipper) is a leading provider of enterprise shipping and order management automation solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer success, ShipWise empowers businesses to optimize their shipping processes, reduce costs, and grow with confidence. Learn more at www.shipwise.com About the Numina GroupThe Numina Group is a warehouse automation firm with over 35 years of experience in designing and implementing cutting-edge automation solutions for omni-channel order fulfillment operations. Their RDS™ software platform offers a comprehensive WES with an extensive family of pre-developed application execution and control modules. Their design-first philosophy, combined with a full staff of experienced software, electrical, mechanical engineering and integration services delivers highly efficient warehouse order fulfillment systems. Learn more at www.numinagroup.com

