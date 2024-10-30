Avian Influenza Confirmed in Utah Dairies

Officials with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in 8 commercial dairy facilities in Cache County. Mandatory surveillance of HPAI was put into effect for all dairies in Cache County on October 23, 2024. Initial samples from all Cache County dairies were sent to the Utah Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Logan and were confirmed by the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL). Positive dairies have been placed under a quarantine; no movement of lactating cattle is permitted on or off affected facilities with the exception of cattle going direct to slaughter. Positive dairies have also been asked to implement biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of virus off of the dairy.

“Enacting mandatory surveillance and animal movement restrictions are important steps in preventing the further spread of this disease. At this time we don’t anticipate any major impacts on the food supply and the overall impacts to individual dairies are relatively minimal. This disease is not as harmful to dairy cattle as it is to poultry.” — State Veterinarian Dr. Daniel Christensen.

UDAF is working closely with dairy producers and federal, state, and local partners on response plans, surveillance, and testing. Dairy and poultry owners should vigilantly watch their herds and flocks for signs of HPAI and practice strong biosecurity measures; funding is available for producer costs for enhancing biosecurity plans. Dairy cattle signs include decreased milk production; thicker, colostrum-like milk; decrease in feed consumption; dehydration; and fever. Most dairy cattle recover within a few weeks. Livestock owners and veterinarians must report signs of HPAi immediately to the State Veterinarian’s Office at [email protected]. It’s important to note that not all dairy cattle will exhibit symptoms and that all dairies should practice good biosecurity measures.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. Individuals who come into regular, prolonged contact with dairy cattle and exhibit symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, eye irritation, and headaches, runny nose, body aches, diarrhea, or vomiting should contact their local health department. The pasteurization of dairy products and proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165° is recommended as a general food safety measure.

