Employment and Labour hosts employer seminar on Unemployment Insurance Fund for various sectors, 6 Nov

The Department of Employment and Labour is inviting employers from the Maquassi Hills Municipality area to an Employer Seminar on the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) which will be held in Wolmaransstad on 06 November 2024.

At the session employers will be educated about the importance of complying with the country's labour laws, including the Unemployment Insurance Act, Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA), and the National Minimum Wage Act (NMWA). Officials present will also help employers to understand how to comply with these regulations and avoid legal repercussions.

Stakeholders will also learn about the role of Public Employment Services (PES) and Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) within the Department of Employment and Labour.

Technical experts from the UIF as well as the aforementioned branches of the Department of Employment and Labour will be available to help employers with any challenges they might be experiencing.

Leading up to the seminar, build-up campaigns will take place in various locations where services of the UIF, and the Compensation Fund will be offered on the spot. In addition, registration of work seekers as well as provision of information on the National Minimum Wage and other basic conditions of employment will also take place.

The Employer Seminar will be held as per the below details:

Date: Wednesday, 06 November 2024

Venue: Jerina Guesthouse, Wolmaransstad

Time: 09h00

Journalists who are interested in covering the Employer's Seminar must RSVP with Gift Makhubele by emailing: gift.makhubele@labour.gov.za or cell phone: 072 187 8895 before the close of business on Tuesday, 05 November 2024.

Employers wishing to attend the seminar must RSVP with Jane Letshwene by Email: jane.letshwene@labour.gov.za or cell phone: at 079 896 7651 before the close of business on Tuesday, 05 November 2024.

Media inquiries:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za