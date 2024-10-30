Submit Release
CMS announces record $2.1 billion in net savings for MSSP in 2023

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Oct. 29 announced the Medicare Shared Savings Program yielded a program-record of more than $2.1 billion in net savings in 2023. Accountable care organizations in the MSSP garnered a total of $3.1 billion in earned shared savings payments, also a program record. 

CMS said ACOs scored better on many quality measures than other physician groups. From performance year 2022 to 2023, ACOs’ performance improved on quality measures they are required to report to share in savings, including those related to diabetes and blood pressure control, breast cancer and colorectal cancer screening, screening for future fall risk, statin therapy for prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease, and depression screening and follow-up.

