St. Albans Barracks / Found Property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2007841

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: October 30th 2024 at 1550 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North of Exit 19, St. Albans VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 30th 2024 at approximately 1550 hours, a member of the Vermont State Police received a found cell phone which was located on Interstate 89 just north of Exit 19 in the town of St. Albans. Anyone who may be missing a cell phone that was lost in this area is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 and reference the case number attached to this new release.