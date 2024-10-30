St. Albans Barracks / Found Property
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2007841
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: October 30th 2024 at 1550 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North of Exit 19, St. Albans VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 30th 2024 at approximately 1550 hours, a member of the Vermont State Police received a found cell phone which was located on Interstate 89 just north of Exit 19 in the town of St. Albans. Anyone who may be missing a cell phone that was lost in this area is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 and reference the case number attached to this new release.
