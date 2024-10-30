UFA Agricultural Community Foundation Announces Rural Grant Recipients

UFA announces a total of $100,000 will shared by four rural communities through the UFA Agricultural Community Foundation (ACF) Rural Communities Grant Program.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- UFA Co-operative Ltd. (“UFA”) announced today that a total of $100,000 will shared by four rural communities in Alberta and Saskatchewan through the UFA Agricultural Community Foundation (ACF) Rural Communities Grant Program.The four following organizations will be sharing the $100,000 grant: The Kneehill Historical Society (Three Hills, Alta.), Rimbey Agricultural Society (Rimbey, Alta.), Weyburn Agricultural Society (Weyburn, Sask.) and the Wrentham Community Centre (Wrentham, Alta.).Communities were encouraged to apply for a minimum of $10,000, up to a total of $100,000 for capital projects that support recreational, educational and cultural facilities and programs that enrich the rural life of agricultural, farming and ranching communities. Applications were accepted from June 14 until August 31, 2024, and the UFA ACF was overwhelmed with the response this year, receiving more than double the applications from 2023.“This Rural Communities Grant Program has been an exciting first campaign for our newly formed foundation and we’re thrilled by the success in our inaugural year,” says Jennifer Wood, Advisory Board Chair. “This program was built on the success of the former UFA Rural Communities Foundation who previously funded twenty community projects in Alberta.“The UFA Agricultural Communty Foundation will continue to evolve with many new components being introduced over the months ahead – all with the objective of supporting projects that enrich education, recreation and culture for the betterment of agricultural communities.”To learn more about the 2024 grant recipients’ projects and how they’ll be applying their funding, please visit the ACFUFA.com page or view the annoucement video here

