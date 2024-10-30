Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,228 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Cecil “Trey” Hightower as Jefferson County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Cecil “Trey” Hightower as Jefferson County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. This appointment is effective November 1, 2024.

Cecil “Trey” Hightower
Hightower is the Jefferson County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller-Elect. Previously, he served as an Administrative Specialist for the City of Tallahassee Treasurer-Clerk’s Treasury Management Office. Hightower has a background in account balancing, account reconciliation, budgeting, and fraud monitoring.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Cecil “Trey” Hightower as Jefferson County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more