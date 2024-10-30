Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Cecil “Trey” Hightower as Jefferson County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Cecil “Trey” Hightower as Jefferson County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. This appointment is effective November 1, 2024.

Cecil “Trey” Hightower

Hightower is the Jefferson County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller-Elect. Previously, he served as an Administrative Specialist for the City of Tallahassee Treasurer-Clerk’s Treasury Management Office. Hightower has a background in account balancing, account reconciliation, budgeting, and fraud monitoring.

