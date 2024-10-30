Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Cecil “Trey” Hightower as Jefferson County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Cecil “Trey” Hightower as Jefferson County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. This appointment is effective November 1, 2024.
Cecil “Trey” Hightower
Hightower is the Jefferson County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller-Elect. Previously, he served as an Administrative Specialist for the City of Tallahassee Treasurer-Clerk’s Treasury Management Office. Hightower has a background in account balancing, account reconciliation, budgeting, and fraud monitoring.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.