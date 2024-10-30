Answerland Advisory Committee (AAC) Meeting 11/12/24

Salem, Ore – The Answerland Advisory Committee (AAC) will meet virtually on Tuesday, November 12th at 10:00am. This is a public meeting; those who would like to attend should contact Gesse Stark-Smith (971-600-4992 or gesse.stark-smith@slo.oregon.gov).

The AAC advises the State Library and the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) Advisory Council on Answerland, and its membership is drawn from all areas of the state and represents the public, school, academic, and special libraries that use or provide service for Answerland.

Questions or concerns can be addressed to Buzzy Nielsen (buzzy.nielsen@slo.oregon.gov, 971-375-3486.)

Sign language interpretation will be provided for the public if requested 48 hours before the meeting; notice 72 hours before the meeting is preferred. Handouts of meeting materials may also be requested in alternate formats 72 hours before the meeting. Requests may be made to Gesse Stark-Smith (971-600-4992 or gesse.stark-smith@slo.oregon.gov).

Answerland Advisory Committee

Online

November 12, 2024, 10:00 a.m.

AGENDA

10:00 Welcome and Introductions

10:10 Public Comment*

10:25 Review agenda, approve minutes, and review action items

10:30 Updates from the Coordinator

10:45 Quality Team updates

10:55 Wrap up and action item review

11:00 Adjourn

*Public Comment (Any person may address the AAC on any topic for up to 3 minutes. The AAC does not generally engage in dialog with those making comments but may refer any question or issue raised to the State Librarian.)

NOTE: The times of all agenda items are approximate and subject to change.