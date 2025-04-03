Governor Kotek Announces Pilot Program to Rehouse and Connect Oregonians to Services

Today, Governor Tina Kotek and Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) announced the launch of the Housing 360 pilot program. The agency awarded $3.4 million in grants to community partners to explore new ways to assist people challenged by mental health issues. The pilot projects will build a foundation for the state to take an informed, data-driven approach to helping Oregonians struggling with mental illness move from unsheltered homelessness into housing stability.

“To help every Oregonian go from living on the street into stable housing, we need to meet them where they are,” Governor Kotek said. “We know that mental health challenges can stand in the way of people getting the care and housing they need. These projects will help us save lives now and make sure we get the details right into the future.”

“No matter who you are, what you have, or where you live, everyone deserves access to the housing and services they need,” OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell said. “We also can’t ignore the serious health consequences of homelessness. This partnership puts people first. Housing 360 is rooted in community and commitment, helping local partners deliver life-saving interventions and better outcomes.”

The agency awarded grants to:

$900,000 to Benton County to leverage available homes in the community to match with people in need of housing and coordinate pre-treatment services, secure housing, and behavioral health support services.

$1 million to Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) in Wasco County. MCCAC will be prioritizing Tribal communities who are disparately impacted by homelessness in the Wasco County region.

$800,000 to Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action (MWVCAA) in Marion County. MWVCAA will prioritize people exiting institutional or carceral facilities who were homeless before entering the institution and will provide intensive case management, medical and mental health care, and housing navigation.

$700,000 to Washington County to connect people to housing services by embedding housing system navigators in behavioral and physical health-oriented programs.

“We are building capacity among our housing and support service partners for people experiencing homelessness, with the goal of creating a system that is ‘ready to house.’ Our strategy includes housing focused outreach and case management that meets people where they are at and follows them throughout their entire journey towards long-term housing stability,” Rebecca Taylor with Benton County said.

In 2024, the Governor signed SB 5701, which allocated $39 million to OHCS for a statewide rehousing program, the Oregon Rehousing Initiative, to rapidly move people from homelessness to permanent, stable, and safe housing. Housing 360 is funded through the Oregon Rehousing Initiative.

By July, in response to the actions driven by the Governor’s state of emergency, the state estimates that 3,300 unsheltered households will be rehoused.

###