State releases free permit-ready building plans for decks

The Oregon Building Codes Division (BCD) has published its first permit-ready plan under the state’s updated Permit-Ready Plans Program. The building plans, available free to the public, are for a code-compliant residential deck.

The Permit-Ready Plans Program creates an efficient pathway for the state to develop and make publicly accessible building plans under Oregon Revised Statute 455.062 that meet the requirements of the state building code. Plans are published to the BCD website. BCD is a division of the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services.

The first plan published is a single-level, wood-framed, exterior deck attached to a building regulated by the Oregon Residential Specialty Code. BCD anticipates publishing more permit-ready plans for other residential accessory structures such as pole buildings, detached garages, patio covers, and carports later this year. The division will start developing plans for smaller detached dwelling units by the end of 2025.

Once a permit-ready plan has been published, it will be available for use by the public. To use a permit-ready plan, download the plan, supply any project-specific details required by the plans (dimensions used, site-specific design criteria, selected options, etc.), and then contact the local building department for details about how to submit the plan for its review.

“The Permit-Ready Plans Program is one part of the state’s broad approach to foster increased housing production in Oregon,” said Alana Cox, administrator of the Building Codes Division. “Permit-ready plans are able to be processed by building departments more efficiently, which streamlines the specific project using the provided plans. Also, this streamlined process frees up building department resources to process other permit applications more efficiently.”

