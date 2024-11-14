Submit Release
LGBTQ+ ABCs for Grownups”—A Guide to Understanding LGBTQ

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shannon Whittington’s latest book, LGBTQ+ ABCs for Grownups, is a concise, compassionate guide designed to foster understanding and inclusivity regarding the LGBTQ+ community. This award-winning book breaks down complex topics into accessible lessons, helping readers understand LGBTQ+ with an open mind.

Drawing on her personal experiences as a gay woman and her professional expertise as an award-winning nurse and certified LGBTQ+ expert, Shannon helps readers promote acceptance and inclusivity for all and offers a guide on how people can be an ally and aid LGBTQ+ individuals facing discrimination and societal injustices.

This humbling statement from Shannon perfectly explains why everyone should learn the basics of LGBTQ+, even if you are not a member of the queer community: “Even though I am part of this community, I realized I knew very little. This was teetering on a fine line between arrogance (acting as if I did know but didn’t) and ignorance (having no idea how much remains to be known.) But once I started working specifically in the LGBTQ+ space, I realized there was a wealth of knowledge I needed to absorb first. Only then could I implement and share it with others.”

