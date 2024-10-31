Elevator Brings Co-Warehousing to Des Moines to Support Small Businesses and Entrepreneurship

Aerial view of Downtown Des Moines, showcasing the vibrant business district with prominent office buildings and urban architecture. The Elevator team celebrates the launch of their new Des Moines location, bringing innovative co-warehousing solutions to support local entrepreneurs. Elevator logo with tagline, representing their co-warehousing and community-focused approach to supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Elevator expands to Des Moines, offering flexible co-warehousing, funding, and support for entrepreneurs, creatives, and small businesses near Pappajohn Park.

Our first location confirmed that small businesses are eager for flexible spaces with tangible support. We’re excited to bring Elevator to Des Moines thriving entrepreneurial community.” — Shannon Lerda, Co-Founder and President

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevator , a Co-Warehousing and Community concept, is expanding its unique small business ecosystem to Des Moines, Iowa, backed by $1.6 million in new funding from its latest equity round. This marks Elevator’s second location following the success of its Omaha, Nebraska location, now home to over 100 businesses and more than 300 members.Elevator reimagines warehousing in Des Moines by seamlessly blending it with co-working spaces tailored specifically for entrepreneurs working with physical goods. This innovative co-warehousing model creates time and cost efficiencies, empowering small business members to scale their operations with ease. Memberships—covering warehouse space, private offices, logistics, amenities and adaptable co-working areas—offer month-to-month flexibility for growth without long-term commitments.Located just two blocks from the iconic Pappajohn Sculpture Park on 12th and Mulberry Street, Elevator’s new space in Downtown Des Moines embodies the energy and collaborative spirit of Des Moines' vibrant business district. With flexible spaces designed to inspire and support local entrepreneurs, the expansion aims to foster growth in Des Moines’ small business scene. “Our first location confirmed that small businesses are eager for flexible, friendly spaces with tangible support,” said Shannon Lerda, Co-Founder and President. “We’re excited to bring this model to Des Moines and contribute to the thriving entrepreneurial community.”“Building a strong, diverse community is central to our success,” added Co-Founder and CEO Emiliano Lerda. “It’s what makes Elevator unique and adds real value to our members.” Elevator is a growth catalyst for small businesses in Des Moines, offering shipping and receiving services, access to capital, educational resources, flexible spaces, and a robust network of fellow entrepreneurs and mentors. The building also serves as a convenient pickup and drop-off point for members and their customers in Des Moines.Des Moines is home to a vibrant small business ecosystem, known for its active maker community and nationally recognized farmers' market. Elevator’s expansion aims to serve local small businesses, creatives, and entrepreneurs in Des Moines ready to scale their operations and broaden their reach.To celebrate the upcoming launch, Elevator is offering limited discounts to Des Moines members who join before its official opening in Spring 2025. Secure your spot in this vibrant new community and take advantage of this limited-time offer by visiting elevatorspaces.com/des-moines-warehouse-space.About ElevatorFounded in 2021 by Shannon and Emiliano Lerda, Elevator combines co-working and warehousing in a unique co-warehousing model tailored for small businesses. From warehouse space to private offices, collaborative spaces, logistics support, access to capital, educational programs, and a thriving entrepreneurial community, Elevator is an ecosystem for Des Moines small business community and growth. Inspired by their own e-commerce business that outgrew their home, Shannon and Emiliano built Elevator to empower small businesses to flourish within a supportive, community-driven environment. Discover more about our Elevator Des Moines location and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

