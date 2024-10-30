Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,225 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Northwest Homicide

Arrest Made in a Northwest Homicide

  

(Washington, D.C.) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of a man in the fatal shooting of a teenager in Northwest.

 

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, at approximately 3:28 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1200 block of V Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located 16-year-old Devon Sharp of Northwest, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died on May 20, 2024.

 

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 26-year-old Tariq White of Raleigh, NC in Virginia. White was wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed. White will go through the extradition process and will be returned to Washington, D.C.

 

CCN: 24074444

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Northwest Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more