Arrest Made in a Northwest Homicide
(Washington, D.C.) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of a man in the fatal shooting of a teenager in Northwest.
On Saturday, May 18, 2024, at approximately 3:28 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1200 block of V Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located 16-year-old Devon Sharp of Northwest, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died on May 20, 2024.
On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 26-year-old Tariq White of Raleigh, NC in Virginia. White was wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Second Degree Murder while Armed. White will go through the extradition process and will be returned to Washington, D.C.
CCN: 24074444
