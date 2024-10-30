LT. GOVERNOR BYSIEWICZ & THE CONNECTICUT OFFICE OF THE ARTS DESIGNATE NORWALK AS A “CULTURAL DISTRICT”

(Norwalk, CT) – Today, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz and the Department of Economic and Community Development’s Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) announced it has approved Norwalk’s application to create a Cultural District in town.

Cultural Districts are walkable areas of a city or town that feature numerous cultural facilities, activities and/or assets. These vibrant areas draw visitors from other towns and states and serve as a hub for residents to congregate and interact. Cultural districts:

● Promote and encourage artists, entrepreneurs, and creative businesses

● Promote tourism and increase visitation

● Improve the quality of life for residents

● Strengthen distinctive character of communities

● Drive economic growth and expand the tax base

● Highlight local culture and history

A requirement of the program is the city or town must establish a Cultural District Commission that manages all aspects of the district.

"Cultural districts promote tourism and give us the opportunity to celebrate local artists, entrepreneurs, and creative businesses. Each designation allows us to further show off the talent, culture, beauty, and history of our state," said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. "Congratulations to the City of Norwalk and to all who made this designation possible."

“The city of Norwalk has set a high bar as an example of how our larger Connecticut municipalities can use the Cultural District program. Norwalk’s approach shines a light on the cultural resources of its existing neighborhoods, repackaging them into a network of unique cultural experiences comprised in one district. There is so much going on in this city and they are so proud of their commitment to arts and heritage,” said Liz Shapiro, DECD’s Director of Arts, Preservation and Museums.

Norwalk's cultural district, recently designated as an arts and cultural hub, highlights the City’s commitment to fostering creativity, community engagement, and economic growth. This district, centered around Norwalk's vibrant downtown neighborhoods, such as Wall Street and South Norwalk, showcases a blend of public art installations, galleries, theaters, and performance spaces. The area has become a focal point for local artists, entrepreneurs, and cultural organizations, working together to celebrate Norwalk’s diverse heritage and support the arts as a driver for both tourism and economic and community development.

In addition to its artistic assets, the district is designed to connect the broader community through collaborative events and projects, such as public murals and festivals, enhancing the City’s appeal as a cultural destination. By investing in these initiatives, Norwalk aims to create a lively, walkable environment that encourages residents and visitors alike to engage with the City’s rich cultural offerings, supporting the local economy and contributing to the overall quality of life in the area.

"The CT Department of Economic and Community Development’s decision to designate Norwalk as a cultural district reflects our deep commitment to promoting the arts and celebrating the diverse cultural heritage that makes Norwalk so unique," said Mayor Harry Rilling. "Norwalk has a fantastic local arts community that we are incredibly proud of and want to continue to showcase to residents and visitors. By promoting our arts and cultural attractions, we are not only preserving Norwalk’s history but also working towards enhancing the economic vitality of our City and state by increasing foot traffic, attracting new businesses, and growing our local economy.”