Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,501 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,236 in the last 365 days.

Bioeconomy Potential in Eastern Africa

This report builds on the first status report in 2022. While the first status report was broad, encompassing all the focus areas in the Regional Bioeconomy strategy, the new report focuses on food security and sustainable agriculture.

The development of a bioeconomy in the region presents a transformative opportunity to improve rural livelihoods by improving sustainable economic growth, enhancing food security, and promoting environmental stewardship. The development of a bioeconomy presents a promising avenue for sustainable economic growth and development improving rural livelihoods across the region. The region’s abundant natural resources, including agricultural products, forestry, and marine ecosystems, offer a rich foundation for bio-based industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bioeconomy Potential in Eastern Africa

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more