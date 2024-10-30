Bioeconomy Potential in Eastern Africa

This report builds on the first status report in 2022. While the first status report was broad, encompassing all the focus areas in the Regional Bioeconomy strategy, the new report focuses on food security and sustainable agriculture.

The development of a bioeconomy in the region presents a transformative opportunity to improve rural livelihoods by improving sustainable economic growth, enhancing food security, and promoting environmental stewardship. The development of a bioeconomy presents a promising avenue for sustainable economic growth and development improving rural livelihoods across the region. The region’s abundant natural resources, including agricultural products, forestry, and marine ecosystems, offer a rich foundation for bio-based industries.