Renowned interior design firm P&T Interiors, led by Pol Theis, has been featured in Nicole England's latest publication
Nicole England’s latest book Resident Dog features Pol Theis, a great coffee table book that presents amazing architecture and the dogs who live there.
P&T interiors' contribution to the book is a stunning award-winning waterfront house located in the Hamptons, New York.
Floor to ceiling windows enshrine the public space, all in concrete, which is attached to the private space, all in teak wood, through a windowed hallway. The two spaces enlace a black lap pool. The design and materials ensure that the house loses itself in its natural surroundings.
P&T Interiors - a boutique interior design firm - provides highly personalized residential design services to what has become an international client base. P&T Interiors works to bridge the gap between a project’s full potential and the boundaries imposed by the realities of life and believes that a great design is the culmination of a tri-party relationship between a designer, a client and the space. P&T Interiors’ role in this relationship is to translate the client’s taste and lifestyle into the space while developing and maintaining a conceptual thread to ensure that the space reaches its highest potential. Every interior is as unique as the client for whom it is designed. P&T interiors’ small staff of dedicated designers and architects focuses all their attention on each and every project to ensure the even the highest expectations are exceeded.
