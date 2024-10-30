Secretary of State Mac Warner reminds West Virginia voters that absentee ballot applications are due today

Charleston, W.Va. – Today is the final day for eligible West Virginia voters to apply for an absentee ballot if that voter is not able to vote in-person during early voting or on Election Day.

Eligible voters who meet the statutory exemption for in-person voting must complete the absentee application found here Absentee Ballot Application.pdf, and ensure it is received by their county clerk by close of business today. The application may be delivered in many ways including hand delivery, fax, or email.

Eligibility requirements are listed on the form. Military voters, voters with physical disabilities that prevent them from voting a paper ballot, and first responders called to duty may be eligible to vote using the electronic ballot transmission system. Learn about how to apply today here: Absentee Voting Information​.

The United States Postal Service has notified the public that it could take up to one week or more for absentee ballots to be postmarked, processed, and delivered from the voter to their county clerk. Therefore, we strongly recommend taking action as soon as possible to request an absentee ballot and submit a voted ballot to ensure it’s received in time to be counted.

Ballot Deadline: If you mail your ballot, it must be postmarked by Election Day and your county clerk must receive it by the start of canvass (scheduled to begin on November 12, 2024). Ballots without a postmark but received by the day after the election will also be accepted. If someone else hand-delivers another voter’s completed ballot, it must be received the day before the election. And no person may deliver more than two absentee ballots to a county clerk.

"The absentee ballot process is the alternative to in-person voting for voters who cannot vote during any portion of the 10-day early voting period or on Election Day. It is an opportunity for voters to cast a ballot and participate in our election process," said WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. "But it is likewise important to understand and comply with the deadlines."

For assistance, voters should contact their county clerk before the office closes today.