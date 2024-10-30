Governor Abbott Appoints Rodriguez To State Pension Review Board

TEXAS, October 30 - October 30, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, P.E. to the State Pension Review Board for a term set to expire on January 31, 2029. The Board reviews all Texas public retirement systems, both state and local, for actuarial soundness and compliance with state law.



Roel “Roy” Rodriguez, P.E. of McAllen is retired after serving as the city manager for the City of McAllen. He is a member of the Texas City Managers Association (TCMA), American Society of Civil Engineers, and South Texas College Public Administration Advisory Council and president of TCMA Region 10. He is a former director of the Lower Rio Grande Water Committee and former gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees, where he twice held the position of chairman between 2005 and 2018. Additionally, he serves in multiple roles for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Rodriguez received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M – Kingsville and Master of Public Administration from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

