SHERATON SAN DIEGO HOTEL & MARINA COMPLETES STUNNING MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR RENOVATION

Hotel Lobby

Revitalized Guest Rooms, Modern Meeting Spaces, Curated Dining, and Sustainable Innovations, All Designed To Elevate The Guest Experience

"We are thrilled to unveil these extraordinary enhancements, marking a new era of exceptional experiences at Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina” — Sean Clancy, Vice President and General Manager

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina proudly announces the completion of its spectacular multi-million dollar transformation of the Marina Tower. This extensive transformation redefines the property merging modern design with classic elegance to provide an inspiring space where guests can work, meet, and relax in style.Drawing on its legacy as a community hub, the redesigned Marina Tower focuses on enhancing Sheraton's reputation as the world’s gathering place. Boasting a stunning waterfront location, the iconic hotel has invested in its future to deliver an unforgettable experience for visitors worldwide. The renovation encompasses 717 guest rooms and suites in the Marina Tower, now featuring new tools for productivity such as height-adjustable working tables and layered lighting, alongside classic Sheraton amenities like the Sheraton Sleep Experience platform bed and LED lighting throughout. The refurbished rooms, inspired by the natural colors of the marina and coast, blend understated nautical elements with intricate textures and local artwork, embodying the essence of the property - The Heart of the Harbor.As San Diego’s premier destination for gatherings, Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina has unveiled over 130,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor meeting space in the Marina Tower. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, seamless connectivity, and award-winning catering, this premier destination is ideal for corporate meetings, conferences, and special occasions. Recently honored with the 2024 Northstar Stella Award, the hotel earned a gold medal for Best Renovation in the Far West region.Enhancing the transformation is the appointment of Chef Marcos Seville, whose culinary expertise will oversee all dining operations, introducing four new dining concepts including Rumorosa, featuring authentic Cali-baja dishes, thoughtfully curated Mexican wines and collections of agave spirits as well as live music to enhance the vibrant atmosphere at this signature restaurant. Seasonal poolside dining can be enjoyed at Sunglow Cabana Bar, offering frozen drinks for all-ages, SoCal-inspired shareables and a family-friendly cabana bar experience. Guests and locals alike can also visit Brewery X for expertly crafted approachable beverages, craveable chef-driven bar bites, and laid-back vibes. Strada Italian Market offers Italian bites, gelato, specialty coffees, cold brew on tap, pastries, and grab and go options available daily.As an early adopter of sustainable hospitality practices, the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina is proud to announce its initiative On Purpose in tandem with the renovation, reaffirming the property’s continued commitment to the environment. The resort's commitment includes ambitious targets for environmental sustainability, such as eliminating single-use plastics by 2024, reducing energy consumption by 10% and water consumption by 5% by 2025, and diverting 20% of waste from landfills by 2025. New features like zero-emission Electric Shuttle Buses and hydrogen fuel cells for electricity underscore the property's efforts to enhance sustainability while improving the guest experience.The renovation also includes new brand elements such as &More by Sheraton, an elevated day-to-night food & beverage experience, The Community Table, an inviting, purpose-built workspace that allows guests to work, eat and drink while soaking up the energy of the hotel lobby, The Studios, flexible gathering spaces available to guests to reserve, and soundproof Booths, perfect for a spontaneous phone call to connect private with friends, family or colleagues from afar.For leisure and relaxation, the hotel now features three sparkling pools and a variety of water sport activities, ensuring guests can enjoy a tranquil retreat or adventurous pursuits amid San Diego's vibrant energy."We are thrilled to unveil these extraordinary enhancements, marking a new era of exceptional experiences at Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina," said Sean Clancy, Vice President and General Manager. "Our commitment to excellence remains steadfast as we invite guests to indulge in these transformed spaces and amenities."Images and renderings of the renovated spaces are available HERE . Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina is located at 1380 Harbor Island Drive in San Diego, California. For more information or to book a stay, visit www.sheratonsandiegohotel.com or call 619-291-2900.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.