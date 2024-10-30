USA Pickleball Unveils the Founder's Legacy Cup Trophy to Honor Pickleball's History at 2024 National Championships

USA Pickleball National Championship Founder's Legacy Cup

New trophy pays tribute to pickleball founders and history of the sport

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S., announced today the unveiling of the Founder’s Legacy Cup, the new trophy debuting during the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships on Nov. 9-17, in Mesa, Ariz. The trophy celebrates the origins of pickleball and the game’s founders, Barney McCallum, Joel Pritchard and Bill Bell, while connecting USA Pickleball members, the future of the sport, with pickleballs growth and longevity.

“This trophy represents more than just a victory for those who’ve hard fought their path to Nationals it’s a tribute to the individuals who created the game we love so much and to every athlete who contributes to the sport’s continued growth and success,” said Mike Nealy, CEO of USA Pickleball. “For USA Pickleball, it’s important to honor the roots of the game and keep a strong foundation as we continue to evolve the sport for generations to come.”

As the USA Pickleball Nationals make their return to Arizona, the Founder’s Legacy Cup will be on display for competitors to take photos with during the tournament. It will be positioned in front of a photo backdrop showcasing the Sonoran Desert landscape, a nod to the Nationals' return to Arizona.

The trophy, which features a vintage design reflecting the game’s 1960s roots, prominently displays an image of pickleball’s founders, McCallum, Pritchard and Bell, on the pickleball courts honoring their love of the game. Their names displayed on the trophy, ensuring their legacy is forever tied to the event.

The wooden base of the trophy is made from walnut, a popular wood type in mid-century design, evoking the era when pickleball was founded. The dark wooden base also pays homage to Maldone wood, beloved by founder McCallum, which thrived in the Pacific Northwest, where the game originated. The 90-degree corners of the base represent the sharp, decisive nature of competition on the pickleball court.

Atop the base, the gold cup features an open top to house pickleballs, symbolizing the connection between athletes and their performance. Gold, silver and bronze medalists will be invited to place their match-winning pickleballs into the trophy, creating a lasting legacy tied to their Nationals victories.

To learn more about the Founder’s Legacy Cup or to purchase spectator tickets for the 2024 USA Pickleball Nationals and the Dinks for a Difference Celebrity Match presented by Lerner and Rowe visit usapickleballnationals.com.

