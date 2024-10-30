Public Works and Infrastructure accelerates EPWP to drive change and reduce chronic poverty and joblessness

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has vowed to accelerate the implementation of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), to meet the set target of millions of work opportunities.

This was expressed by Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala during the Portfolio Committee meeting held on Wednesday, 30th October 2024.

The Implementation of the EPWP Phase V will focus on key service delivery interventions such as the restoration of the dignity of the indigent through vocational and Further Education and Training skills development and certification.

The programme will be intensified to create job opportunities for the youth, women and rural poor communities, who bear the brunt of low economic growth and unemployment.

The department launched Phase V of the EPWP in April this year. “Phase V covers a period from 2024 to 2029 and aims to create 5 million job opportunities. The department is enhancing EPWP to make an impact and ensure effective exit plan. The improvement of data collection, verification, and recording of employment opportunities per EPWP sector will be important. Hence some of the sectors of focus in phase V will be waste management with recycling being the focal point, road paving, potholes patching and maintenance of public facilities" Zikalala elaborated.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized the need to ensure collaboration between all spheres of government and the private sector. “The private sector can add value through their social corporate investment to augment a programme and projects like waste removal into recycling, which could in turn ensure environmental preservation”, said Zikalala.

In his closing remarks, Zikalala indicated that EPWP is needed in the country as a key job creation driver as it plays an important role in poverty alleviation, skills development, clearing of service backlog and the reduction of high unemployment rates.

Enquiries:

Msawenkosi Khumalo

Parliamentary Liaison Officer

DPWI Deputy Minister's Office

Cell: 082 749 8387

