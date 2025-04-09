Submit Release
Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala hosts stakeholder engagement in Port St Johns, 11 Apr

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is on track for the development of the 1st small harbours in the country since the 1950s.  DPWI Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala will on Friday 11th April have a stakeholder consultation in Port St Johns in the Easten Cape, as part of bringing into reality the development of a small harbour in the area.

Deputy Minister Zikalala will be joined by Eastern Cape Public Works and Infrastructure MEC Siphokazi Lusithi, Port St Johns local Municipality mayor Cllr Cebisa Mazuza and the Eastern Cape Chair of the House of Traditional leaders Mpumalanga Gwadiso.

Deputy Minister Zikalala’s stakeholder engagement in Port St Johns also brings about small harbours development outside the Western Cape for the 1st time since the dawn of democracy.  

Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape, Port Shepstone in KwaZulu Natal and Port Nolloth in the Northern Cape have been identified for small harbour development, which will create jobs and boost the economy.  

Members of the media are invited to attend the stakeholder engagement.

Details 
Date: 11 April 2025
Time: 08h30 
Venue: Pholela Lodge, Port St Johns

Contact
Thami Mchunu
Cell: 079 519 6997

