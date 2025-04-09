Minister Barbara Creecy heightens road safety and law enforcement operations ahead Easter Weekend in Gqeberha, 13 Apr

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy will on Sunday, 13th April 2025 lead a collaborative effort compromising of multiple road safety stakeholders in Gqeberha as part of the easter weekend operations to ensure that road fatalities are contained for the duration of the weekend and beyond.

The easter long weekend is known for high traffic volumes as people travel to their homes and the religious community traveling to places of pilgrimage.

The Minister launched the Easter Period Road Safety Campaign on the 20th of March 2025 in Pretoria as part of the 365-days road safety programme implemented by the Road Traffic Management Corporation, and all provincial and municipal traffic management authorities.

The Department of Transport, road entities, provincial and local government, law enforcement, other relevant government departments, interfaith organizations, community-based structures and the private sector have joined hands to work together to promote road safety and reduction of road fatalities under the theme “ItBeginsWithMe” during this campaign.

Details of the operation are as follows:

Activity (1): Minister’s K78 Roadblock and Road Safety Activation

Date: 13 April 2025

Location: N2 King Neptune

Time: 12h00

The Integrated law enforcement operation will consist of National Traffic Police, Provincial Traffic as well as Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Police and South African Police Service and will be joined by other road entities who will conduct road safety education and awareness.

Members of the media attending are requested to confirm attendance with Luthando Ngilana on 067 427 9165 LuthandoN@rtmc.co.za or Sam Monareng on 073 491 3382 or monarens@dot.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Simon Zwane – Chief Communications Officer (RTMC)

Cell no: 082 551 9892

