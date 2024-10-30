OSCE trains trainers on media literacy in Turkmenistan

Media literacy and methods of teaching media literacy skills were in focus of an OSCE-organized train-the-trainer course that took place on 29 and 30 October 2024.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat organized the course to provide support in preparing a pool of national trainers on media literacy and contribute to the implementation of the National Human Rights Action Plan for 2021-2025 (NHRAP). The train-the-trainer course brought together representatives of Turkmenistan’s national media and institutions involved in the implementation of NHRAP.

The training course highlighted general approaches to media literacy, its role and challenges related to the modern media sphere. International experts elaborated on the classification of hate speech, disinformation and misinformation and offered participants an opportunity to analyze examples of these phenomena.

“The 2024 OSCE Chairpersonship of Malta included media literacy in its priorities for this year and organized a conference to discuss the interlinkage between media literacy and democracy,” said John MacGregor, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat at the opening of the training course.

“Indeed, media literacy skills are needed today as never before to efficiently exercise our human rights to freedom of expression and access to information both on- and offline,” stressed MacGregor.

Participants explored methods of delivering training activities and practiced planning their training courses. International experts expanded on the methodology of factchecking, its concept and formats, as well as signs of fake news and verification algorithms.

“I am confident that our participants have a huge potential to become national trainers and take lead in implementing OSCE commitments related to the freedom of the media and freedom of expression,” concluded MacGregor his opening speech.