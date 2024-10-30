Conyers, GA (October 30, 2024) - At the request of the Conyers Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Conyers, GA. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured in this incident.

On Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at about 7:00 a.m., Conyers Police Department responded to a disturbance call at the Chevron gas station located in the 1100 block of Sigman Road. The 911 caller, who was the store clerk indicated a patron, later identified as Jesse Roach, age 40, of Carrollton, GA, had threatened him with a gun. Officers encountered Roach inside the store. As officers were attempting to detain and identify Roach, Roach pushed past them and exited the store. One of the officers attempted to tase Roach, but Roach was able to remove the taser probes. Once he removed the probes, Roach pulled a gun from his pocket and shot at the Conyers PD officers. Officers returned fire, hitting and wounding Roach. Roach was taken to Piedmont Rockdale where he was pronounced dead.

Roach’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review.