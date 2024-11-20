New Children’s Book "Goldie The Very Bright Light" Teaching Kids to Embrace Their Unique Powers

Goldie The Very Bright Light Author Hala Dabboussy

I was living life in the fast lane when I almost lost it all, but God had other plans” — Author Hala Dabboussy

FRIENDSWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 20, two years after a near-death experience that changed her life forever, author Hala Dabboussy is launching her first children’s book, "Goldie The Very Bright Light." This inspiring story of resilience and self-discovery helps children embrace their unique inner strengths and encourages them to shine their brightest, even in a world that often pushes them to blend in.

Dabboussy, who survived a ruptured brain aneurysm on this day two years ago, is using her second chance to empower others, especially children. “I was living life in the fast lane when I almost lost it all, but God had other plans,” she reflects. “This book is part of my mission to inspire kids to be proud of who they are, to look at their differences as superpowers instead of trying to fit in.”

"Goldie The Very Bright Light" follows Goldie, a radiant little character who stands out in a dim world, reminding children of the power they hold within themselves. Dabboussy’s heartfelt message resonates as she teaches young readers a simple yet powerful affirmation: “I WILL NEVER DIM MY LIGHT, I AM MEANT TO BE VERY BRIGHT.” This empowering mantra encourages kids to value their uniqueness, find those who support them, and bravely step into their full potential.

Dabboussy’s own experience has given her a fresh perspective on life and a renewed purpose. Her vibrant story and beautiful illustrations provide a meaningful tool for parents, educators, and mentors to start conversations about self-confidence, resilience, and individuality. In a world where children are often pressured to fit into predefined molds, "Goldie The Very Bright Light" is a refreshing reminder to celebrate what makes each of us special.

As we enter the Christmas season, "Goldie The Very Bright Light" would make an exceptional gift for the little ones and can be readily found on Amazon.com. For additional updates, readers can follow Dabboussy on Instagram at @coach_hala_d, on Facebook at Hala Dabboussy, and on LinkedIn at Hala Dabboussy.

Join Hala Dabboussy and Goldie in this journey to empower children to let their light shine, fearlessly and brightly.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Hala Dabboussy at 281-968-8089

Email: info@harmonyoverhustle.net

