Parrish & Sons Construction Celebrates 10 Years and Launches Parrish Cares to Advance Kansas City’s Future Workforce

Parrish Cares is dedicated to workforce development, economic mobility, and community empowerment for those from underserved and justice-impacted backgrounds.

When we invest in human potential, we strengthen families, neighborhoods, and the economic future of our entire region.” — Fahteema Parrish, Parrish & Sons Construction

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parrish & Sons Construction, a first-generation, women-owned, union-signatory, heavy civil, general construction firm, proudly announced the official launch of Parrish Cares, its philanthropic arm dedicated to workforce development, economic mobility, and community empowerment. The announcement took place during the company’s 10-Year Anniversary Celebration, a milestone event honoring a decade of building essential infrastructure and shaping lives across Kansas City.

Founded by President and CEO Fahteema Parrish, Parrish & Sons Construction has grown from a small, family-led operation into an award-winning general contractor delivering major civil, aviation, utility, and site development projects throughout the region. What has remained constant since day one is the company’s commitment to training and employing individuals from underserved and underrepresented communities — a commitment now formalized and expanded through Parrish Cares.

“Parrish Cares represents the heart of who we are. For ten years, we have built more than projects. We have built people, opened doors, and created pathways to opportunity. This next chapter allows us to expand that impact and invest even deeper in the future of Kansas City’s workforce,” said Parrish during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

A Legacy of Service, Now a Scalable Vision

Through Parrish Cares, the organization aims to:

* Provide hands-on workforce training and industry-recognized certifications



* Build career pathways for individuals experiencing barriers to employment



* Partner with schools, nonprofits, and workforce agencies to prepare youth for construction careers



* Offer mentorship, financial literacy, professional development, and wraparound support



The launch event also highlighted key community partners and supporters, including the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, recognized as the organization’s Legacy Sponsor for its sustained investment in entrepreneurship, workforce innovation, and leadership pathways across Kansas City.

A Call for Partnership

Parrish Cares invites companies, philanthropic organizations, civic leaders, and community members to join in advancing the future workforce of Kansas City.

“We believe in building people with the same dedication we bring to building infrastructure. When we invest in human potential, we strengthen families, neighborhoods, and the economic future of our entire region.”

Partnership opportunities include program sponsorships, training collaborations, equipment donations, and direct philanthropic support.

Those interested in learning more or becoming founding partners are encouraged to contact fahteema@parrishcares.org or visit https://fuelingthefuture.pasckc.com/.

About Parrish & Sons Construction

Parrish & Sons Construction is an ICC F11 National Standard General Building Contractor (A)-licensed and SBA 8(a) certified civil construction firm headquartered in Kansas City. Led by Fahteema Parrish, the company specializes in heavy civil, sitework, demolition, environmental remediation, and utility infrastructure. For ten years, Parrish & Sons has delivered high-impact projects across the Midwest while investing deeply in workforce development and community advancement.

About Parrish Cares

Parrish Cares is the philanthropic arm of Parrish & Sons Construction. The nonprofit is dedicated to workforce development, economic mobility, and community empowerment for individuals from underserved and justice-impacted backgrounds. Through training, mentorship, and strategic partnerships, Parrish Cares builds pathways to family-sustaining careers and strengthens the future workforce of Kansas City.

