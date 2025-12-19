Canela Pawwear Launches World’s First Scan-to-Fit Canine Footwear

AI-backed, additive manufacturing provides a precise fit, as easy as snap, scan, size.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canela Pawwear announces its flagship product: The world’s first custom-fit dog shoes, made using a proprietary paw scanning process. For urban dogs, the concrete jungle of city life presents issues of hot pavements, icy slush, and hazardous debris. While protective boots are increasingly proving to be a necessity, the experience of purchasing them has long been a source of frustration for dog parents. With Canela Pawwear, the era of ill-fitting dog boots is officially over.

Traditional dog shoes are commonly riddled with inconsistent sizing, causing pups to slip, fall, or experience discomfort due to a generic, one-size-fits-all approach. With the requirement of having dog owners conduct manual paw tracing to find the best size, this process is still unreliable and often fails to account for the fact that a dog's front and back paws are frequently different sizes.

Canela Pawwear eliminates this guesswork and ensures consistently fitted boots with its proprietary PawScan technology. Through a dedicated mobile application, pet parents can capture a precise digital model of their dog's paws. This digital blueprint is used to manufacture shoes tailored to their dog’s custom anatomy. With just one easy scan, dog owners can sit back and wait for their custom dog-boots to arrive and transform the ritual of daily dog walking all together.

Key Product Features:

Additive Manufacturing: Each pair of shoes is digitally crafted and printed using advanced manufacturing based on the unique PawScan data.

Secure Fit: The ForméFit contouring system ensures shoes stay on without restricting natural movement or gait.

Durability: Made from high-performance materials with puncture-resistant soles designed for urban environments.

Breed-Specific Engineering: Sole density is tailored by breed size for best support and protection.

Clean-tech Crafted: Canela’s shoe body is made from 100% recyclable material, and is designed for circularity from the start. Leveraging additive manufacturing, each piece is produced with exacting precision, eliminating excess and achieving a truly zerowaste process.

Canela Pawwear aims to change the future of canine footwear. The aggregated scan data will contribute to a growing database of breed-specific paw shapes, helping to further advance product development.

Availability

Canela Pawwear will be available for purchase through Kickstarter beginning in Q1 2026.

About Canela Labs

Canela Labs, a company at the intersection of additive manufacturing and artificial intelligence has pioneered a new era of canine care with its flagship innovation, Canela Pawwear. Founded by Neil Buranawit, an engineer with 10 years of business expertise in multinational chemicals, the company’s mission is bold yet simple: to bring the latest technologies found in human performance gear into the world of dogs. By fusing AI insights with precision manufacturing, Canela Labs creates data-backed canine products where every detail is tailored to a pet’s unique needs.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/canelapawwear/the-worlds-first-scan-to-fit-dog-shoes-canela-pawwear

www.canelapawwear.com

www.canelalabs.com

