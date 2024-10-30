Most Gray and Oregon Road fire victims were under-insured

October 28, 2024

OLYMPIA, Wash. — An analysis of the insurance claims paid out after the Gray and Oregon Road fires shows that most of the homes destroyed were under-insured.

The fires burned more than 20,000 acres, and destroyed 366 homes, outside of Spokane in August of 2023.

Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s office initiated a data call in June of 2024 to collect information from insurance companies that had a loss associated with the fires.

The results showed 355 significant dwelling claims — consisting of $10,000 in dwelling loss and $10,000 in personal property loss. Of those claims, 244 had paid out 100% of their coverage for damage and 162 are still open and ongoing.

“That’s a sign that in most cases, the coverage limits were reached,” Kreidler said. “It’s a tragic loss for the people involved in these fires and an unfortunate situation to not be made whole after a life-changing event.”

Kreidler urged homeowners to review their policies regularly to ensure coverage meets the costs to fully replace their home and possessions should a loss occur.

The data call revealed that:

737 claims were made relating to the wildfires and 664 of those claims resulted in a payment. Companies had paid out a total of $212,188,637 as of July 31, 2024, for an average payment amount of almost $320,000.

Of the 244 claims that paid out 100% of their coverage, 75 did not have extended replacement loss coverage — which helps repair a home after a covered loss when the cost of labor and materials have increased. The 169 homes with extended replacement loss coverage were able to recover more than their policy limit.

Not all the claims filed covered direct damage to a home; 111 claims had personal property damage, outbuilding damage or loss of use coverage.

32% of the people filing the claims that had significant loss were dropped from their previous insurance company; 36 policies were nonrenewed, while 79 were cancelled mid-term.

The limits on loss of use coverage — which provides for housing and living expenses in the event a home is temporarily uninhabitable and being repaired — varied among claims.

154 had a dollar amount limit, with no time restrictions.

73 claims had a time limit (12 to 36 months), with no dollar amount restrictions.

98 claims had both a time limit and dollar amount restriction, the most common being 24 months.

If you live in a wildfire risk area, Kreidler recommends making sure you have at least 24 months of loss of use coverage due to the time it takes to rebuild a destroyed home.

Kreidler previously asked insurers to expedite the approval process for debris removal after the fires and urged insurers to extend additional living expenses for wildfire victims.