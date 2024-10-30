Supporting survivors of domestic violence

Everyone deserves to feel safe and supported. Domestic violence (DV) can impact every aspect of a person’s life. At the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), our goal is to help survivors and their families find the resources they need to move forward, find safety and heal.

Understanding domestic violence

Domestic violence is not limited to physical abuse - it can take many forms, including emotional, economic, spiritual, technological and more. Abusive behavior often includes tactics such as intimidation, manipulation, humiliation and isolation, all aimed at maintaining power and control. If these behaviors sound familiar, or if you or someone you love feels unsafe, this blog post offers resources for support.

Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors

ODHS provides a program called Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors (TA-DVS), which offers financial assistance to families experiencing DV. This program can help cover moving expenses, replace essential items, or fund other necessary safety measures, allowing survivors and their children to get to safety and stay safe. Here’s how TA-DVS works:

Financial Aid : Up to $3,200 over 90 days, based on individual needs according to their safety plan and policy.

: Up to $3,200 over 90 days, based on individual needs according to their safety plan and policy. Direct Payments : Payments are made directly to landlords or service providers, covering items like rent deposits, utility setup, new locks, security systems and more.

: Payments are made directly to landlords or service providers, covering items like rent deposits, utility setup, new locks, security systems and more. Safety Planning: Every survivor is offered the opportunity to safety plan with guidance and support.

How to Apply for TA-DVS

When you apply for TA-DVS, we prioritize your safety and privacy. You can connect with a local ODHS office by phone or in-person (find local office information here), and we can help you decide the safest way to apply.

In addition, some ODHS offices partner with DV advocates who offer confidential support onsite, providing another safe way to discuss options and plan your next steps. These advocates are from local community-based agencies and are not State of Oregon employees, which means they are a fully confidential support.



Safety tips

Stay safe on the internet : Computers and smartphones can be monitored. It is almost impossible to completely clear all traces of web sites you have visited. Access DV information from a library, work, a trusted friend’s home or a shelter for additional security.

Computers and smartphones can be monitored. It is almost impossible to completely clear all traces of web sites you have visited. Access DV information from a library, work, a trusted friend’s home or a shelter for additional security. Protect your identity: Abusers may use identity theft as a means of power and control. Take extra precautions to protect yourself.

Abusers may use identity theft as a means of power and control. Take extra precautions to protect yourself. Protect your address: The Oregon Department of Justice has a free mail forwarding service for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. You can get a substitute mailing address to use instead of your real address.



More resources

Find help near you: You can search by location, service type (shelter, support groups) or language needed to find local domestic violence and sexual assault advocates to help with safety planning and finding resources in your area.

You can search by location, service type (shelter, support groups) or language needed to find local domestic violence and sexual assault advocates to help with safety planning and finding resources in your area. Hotlines: The hotlines listed below are available to provide confidential support and connection to resources:

The hotlines listed below are available to provide confidential support and connection to resources: Legal help: The ODHS website points to community resources to help with things like understanding your rights, filing a restraining order or getting notification when an abuser is released from incarceration.

The ODHS website points to community resources to help with things like understanding your rights, filing a restraining order or getting notification when an abuser is released from incarceration. Crime Victims’ Compensation (CVC): Oregon’s CVC program was created to assist victims of violent crime, including domestic violence, with expenses associated with the crime.



If you know someone is unsafe

Direct intervention in domestic violence situations can be dangerous for everyone. Be sure to consider your own safety and the safety of the survivor before acting.

If a survivor reaches out to share their story with you, remember that listening, validating, and offering gentle support without pressuring them to act can make a world of difference. You don’t need to have all the answers; many survivors express that being able to tell their experiences helps decrease isolation, secrecy and self-blame.

Call 9-1-1 or your local emergency number if someone is in immediate danger. Keep in mind that police involvement may not be safest for the survivor.

You are not alone

Domestic violence can feel isolating, but support is available to help you and your family find safety, stability and hope. For more information about Oregon’s TA-DVS program and other resources, please visit the ODHS website. Remember, there are people and places to help, whenever you are ready.