New Film & Entertainment Grant Recipients Begin Work in North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C.

Three television-streaming series and three independent feature-length films have been approved for North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grants. With production beginning this year, the six projects combined are expected to spend more than $172 million in the state, while creating more than 8,500 job opportunities.

“North Carolina’s film industry plays a critical role in our state’s economy, generating significant financial benefits for communities statewide,” said N.C. Governor Roy Cooper. “These grants will allow the industry to build on its momentum and will help fund an exciting group of TV and movie projects filmed right here in our state.”

The latest film productions include:

TV/Streaming Series

“The Runarounds” is approved for an award of up to $14 million with filming taking place greater Wilmington area.

Season 2 of “Blue Ridge” will film in and around the greater Charlotte area with an approved grant up to $2.37 million.

“The Waterfront” has been approved for a grant rebate up to $15 million and will be filmed in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.

Feature-length Films:

“Capsized” is shooting in New Hanover and Brunswick counties with production being approved for an award of up to $2.25 million.

“Roofman” is approved for a grant of up to $4.8 million with filming taking place in various locations in the greater Charlotte metro area.

“Apopka / Untitled Christy Martin Project” is also shooting in the greater Charlotte metro area and approved for an award of up to $4.6 million



“We appreciate the job opportunities that our skilled workforce is afforded from these productions,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our winning formula of production talent combined with unique and compelling film locations, equals economic success for North Carolina's Film industry.”

These productions join other recent grant recipients “The Summer I Turned Pretty” – Season 3 ($15M award), “The Hunting Wives” – Season 1 ($12M award), “Merv” ($3.84M award), “The Shot” ($400,000 award), “The Gardener” ($450,000 award) and “The Double” ($300,000 award), as well as numerous other non-grant-eligible productions that have shot in the state this year.

“A flourishing film industry in our state is a win-win, bringing economic benefits and job opportunities to our residents and elevating North Carolina’s presence on the global stage,” said Guy Gaster, director of the North Carolina Film Office. “We’re committed to nurturing this symbiotic relationship between filmmakers and the communities that make North Carolina an exceptional destination for cinematic storytelling.”

The North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant is used to attract feature film and television/streaming productions that stimulate economic activity and create jobs in the state. Production companies receive no money up front and must meet direct in-state spending requirements to qualify for grant funds, which are paid out as a rebate following the completion of the project and a successful audit of the production’s spending. The program is administered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce and promoted by the North Carolina Film Office, part of Visit NC and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

For more information, visit the North Carolina Film Office website.