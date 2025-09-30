Governor Stein Announces 300 New Jobs as Walmart Selects Gaston County for State-of-the-Art Fulfillment Center

Raleigh, N.C.

Governor Josh Stein announced today that Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) plans to open a new fulfillment center in Kings Mountain. The estimated $300 million investment will create more than 300 new jobs in Gaston County. The 1.2 million–square-foot facility, located at 799 Sara Lee Access Road, is expected to open in 2027.

“North Carolina offers global companies like Walmart a friendly business climate, strong workforce development programs, and a transportation network tailored to their logistics needs,” said Governor Stein. “These advantages, and more, make North Carolina the top state to do business in the country.”

The new Walmart fulfillment center in Kings Mountain will ship large items such as patio furniture and lawnmowers directly to customers as soon as next-day.

“As our eCommerce business continues to grow, this new fulfillment center will play a critical role in helping us serve customers faster,” said Karisa Sprague, senior vice president, Supply Chain, Walmart U.S. “We’re excited to join the Kings Mountain community and proud to create long-term career opportunities where associates can grow and build their future with Walmart.”

Walmart serves customers in North Carolina through more than 214 stores and Sam’s Clubs as well as seven supply chain facilities. Walmart employs more than 62,300 associates across the state. The retailer supports local businesses in North Carolina, spending more than $9 billion with North Carolina suppliers and supporting more than 88,000 supplier jobs in fiscal year 2025.

“Following an extensive search, it’s great to see Walmart choose North Carolina as the best location from which to serve their growing customer demand,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “From CNBC naming us the top state for business to the recommendations CEOs hear from their peers, North Carolina’s momentum with global companies continues.”

The new jobs will generate an estimated annual payroll impact in the community of more than $20 million per year.

The project will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) officially awarded to Walmart Fulfillment Services, LLC and approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, state economists estimate the overall project will grow the state’s economy by nearly $791 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs and the capital investment, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $3,669,300, spread over 12 years. State payments occur only following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

The project’s projected return on investment of public dollars is 174 percent, meaning for every dollar of potential cost, the state receives $2.74 in state revenue. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

“This is a major economic victory for Gaston County,” said N.C. Senator Brad Overcash. “We are thankful that Walmart chose us for this important expansion of their fulfillment network, and we are proud of the B. Frank Matthews Family and The Keith Corporation for making this happen. We will continue to support businesses as they expand in our State.”

“Congratulations to the local, regional, and state economic development leaders that pulled together and worked to showcase our community to the leaders of Walmart,” said N.C. Representative Kelly Hastings. “It is an honor to be part of the team that makes North Carolina No. 1 for business, and we welcome this investment and these new jobs that will help many people in our region.”

Governor Stein has announced more than $19 billion in new investments and nearly 27,000 new, good-paying jobs coming to North Carolina.

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, N.C. Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the City of Kings Mountain, Gaston County, and the Gaston County Economic Development Commission.