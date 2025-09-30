Governor Stein Proclaims North Carolina Manufacturing Week

Raleigh, N.C.

Governor Josh Stein has proclaimed September 29 through October 4 North Carolina Manufacturing Week. With the eighth-largest manufacturing economy in the United States and the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, manufacturing supports every sector of North Carolina’s economy.

“Valued at $108.1 billion, manufacturing is the third-largest contributor to our state’s thriving economy,” said Governor Josh Stein. “More than 11,400 manufacturing businesses call North Carolina home. Our great business climate and continued investments in workforce training and post-secondary education enable North Carolina to attract manufacturers across all sectors.”

According to the economists at the Labor and Economic Analysis Division of the state’s Commerce department, for every $1.00 spent in manufacturing, $2.01 is generated for North Carolina’s economy.

Last year, 94% of North Carolina exports consisted of $40.4 billion worth of manufactured products, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, aerospace components, non-ferrous metals, semiconductors, and textiles.

A look at North Carolina’s recording-breaking year for economic development announcements last year shows manufacturing represents 75% of all new, relocation, and expansion projects with 13,865 manufacturing jobs.

“From life sciences to aerospace, North Carolina is a magnet for world-class manufacturers that are building a thriving future,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “With a skilled workforce of more than 465,600 North Carolinians, a well-connected transportation infrastructure in a central East Coast location, and excellent quality of life, North Carolina will continue to compete and lead in today’s global market.”

Governor Stein has announced nearly 27,000 new jobs and more than $19 billion in investment in North Carolina since taking office in January 2025, including more than 18,600 manufacturing jobs and more than $6.6 billion in investment in manufacturing. These investments include major economic development projects from JetZero, Jabil, AVL Manufacturing, Genentech, and Prolec-GE Wauskesha.

For more information about Manufacturing Week, read Governor Stein’s proclamation here.

