Information Sources for Policymakers: Congressional Budget Office 101

CBO was established to give the Congress a stronger role in budget matters. The agency provides analysis of budgetary and economic issues that is objective and impartial. It is strictly nonpartisan and does not make policy recommendations.

CBO follows processes that are specified in statute or that it has developed in concert with the Budget Committees and Congressional leadership. CBO’s chief responsibility under the Budget Act is to help the Budget Committees with the matters under their jurisdiction.

