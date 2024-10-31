Amy Shiels Launches Biblefy: A Simple, Inspiring Way to Make the Bible Part of Your Daily Journey

Biblefy transforms scripture into "snackable" daily inspirations, making it easy to incorporate faith into every day life. Amy Shiels, the founder and CEO of Biblefy Media, is an Irish born American writer, actor, and mental health advocate.

The new book offers a simple and comforting way to enjoy the Bible’s teachings in daily life.

The Bible is a magnificent work of art. Biblefy invites you to experience its teachings like any work of art would - by interpreting it for yourself.” — Amy Shiels

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biblefy, a new book from the acclaimed Irish-born American writer and actor Amy Shiels is now in print, offering readers a simple and comforting way to enjoy the Bible’s teachings in daily life.

Designed as a user-friendly companion for spiritual enrichment, Biblefy transforms scripture into "snackable" daily inspirations, making it easy to incorporate faith into every day life.

“Want a little Bible each day? Biblefy makes it easy,” says Shiels, the founder of Biblefy Media who created the project to help others remember that we are all created equally: unique, special and worthy. "Our behavior affects others; by embracing Biblical values like kindness, we contribute to a better future for everyone."

Readers have said they enjoy the flexibility of Biblefy, using it to share inspiration on special occasions or to find support before important meetings. "For many, the Bible can be intimidating or difficult to incorporate into our daily life; it has so much to offer to every one of us - Biblefy is the on ramp I needed to find relevance and derive meaningful value from its wisdom and teachings."

“It’s quick, it’s easy, it’s fun,” says Shiels, who hopes the book will help users live with more kindness and compassion each day.

Inspired by personal experiences, Biblefy arose from Shiels’ reflections on faith and resilience, including her survival of numerous life-threatening events—such as a Dublin-to-Los Angeles flight on which the right engine exploded mid take off.

These experiences became the catalyst for her to reinterpret biblical messages into relatable, positive affirmations that readers can use to start their days on a positive note. "

Each page of Biblefy features a unique mantra tailored for that date, allowing readers to embrace scripture in ways that resonate personally—whether as a daily motivation, a comforting reminder, or a calming prompt. Biblefy mantras have a way of giving you what you need right when you need it.

"The Bible is a magnificent work of art," Shiels says. "Biblefy invites you to experience its teachings like any work of art would - by interpreting it for yourself."

Amy Shiels is known for her unwavering commitment to compassion, self-love, and community values. Her rich career spans work as an actor, notably as “Candie” in Twin Peaks: The Return, and as a voice talent in video games such as Final Fantasy XV and the Call of Duty franchise.

Recently Shiels has turned her focus to producing, writing and hosting, blending mental health advocacy with faith-based inspiration to create tools that help others navigate life’s challenges with grace and resilience.

Shiels invites readers to join her in building a kinder, more compassionate society through Biblefy.

Biblefy is published by Tucker DS Press Publishing House.. It is available for purchase through major retailers, including Books-A-Million, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. Amy Shiels is available for interviews and appearances by contacting Perdicus Communications.



About Biblefy

Biblefy offers a simple, inspiring way to make the Bible part of your daily life. Created by Irish born American writer and actor Amy Shiels, Biblefy provides daily “snackable” inspirations drawn from scripture, making it easy to incorporate faith into any routine. With its straightforward format, Biblefy brings the comfort and wisdom of the Bible to readers, offering motivations and reflections that can be shared or enjoyed privately every day.

About Amy Shiels

Amy Shiels, the founder and CEO of Biblefy Media, is an Irish born American writer, actor, and mental health advocate. Shiels is known for her unwavering commitment to compassion, self-love and community values. Her rich career spans work as an actor, notably as "Candie" in Twin Peaks: The Return, and as a voice talent in video games such as Final Fantasy XV and the Call of Duty franchise. A survivor of numerous life-changing experiences, Her work, both on-screen and in writing, centers on creating tools and stories that uplift and inspire positive community values. She lives in Washington, DC.

Legal Disclaimer:

