Manchin Honored for Decades-Long Service to West Virginia’s Energy Sector

Charleston, WV- Last night, Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, was honored with a reception for his decades-long service to West Virginia’s energy sector. The event was organized by energy producers and stakeholders from around the state.

“As I reflect on my time in public service, I think of all the good work we’ve done together,” said Senator Manchin. “Serving the state of West Virginia for more than 40 years has been the honor of my life.

“When I was elected to the Senate in 2010, I went to Washington with the goal of cutting through partisan gridlock to deliver common sense solutions for the people of West Virginia,” Senator Manchin continued. “Together with our state’s energy sector, I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished to advance our nation’s energy independence for generations to come and strengthen the Mountain State’s economy and create good-paying jobs.”

