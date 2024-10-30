Governor Hochul and Representative Ryan Announce $12 Million State Grant to Replace Lead Water Pipes and Protect Drinking Water in Poughkeepsie

Including Poughkeepsie and previously announced awards, the full list of communities receiving nearly $100 million in state grants are:

New York City (Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens): $28,000,000

City of Rochester: $28,000,000

City of Syracuse: $12,756,047

City of Poughkeepsie: $11,869,472

Village of Herkimer: $3,962,616

City of Albany: $3,859,328

City of Troy: $3,846,900

Gloversville Water Works: $2,310,445

Village of Ilion: $1,221,477

Village of Ogdensburg: $688,300

Village of Bath: $468,300

Village of Catskill: $106,545

This funding is specifically targeted for historically disadvantaged communities. The awards prioritize communities that meet one or more of the following criteria:

The community’s median household income is less than 80 percent of the regionally adjusted statewide median household income.

The community’s local poverty rate is higher than the statewide poverty rate.

At least 50 percent of the community’s lead service line project serves an environmental justice community.

Lead is harmful to human health and can enter drinking water when plumbing materials that contain lead corrode, especially where the water has high acidity or low mineral content that corrodes pipes and fixtures. The most common sources of lead in drinking water are lead pipes, faucets, and fixtures. In homes with lead pipes that connect the home to the water main, also known as lead services lines, these pipes are typically the most significant source of lead in the water. Lead pipes are more likely to be found in older cities and homes built before 1986.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State has made historic investments to reduce exposure to lead in drinking water which we know threatens public health. Most recently New York State provided communities across New York State with roughly $100 million that will help support projects like the ones announced today in Poughkeepsie and replace lead service lines in historically underserved neighborhoods. We look forward to working with our federal, state and local partners to protect the health of our communities, promote health equity, and ensure that clean drinking water is available for all New Yorkers now and for generations to come.”

State Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “Governor Hochul’s unprecedented investment in clean water is empowering communities to get the lead out of drinking water and reduce risks to public health. In administering these grant dollars, EFC and our partner agencies are providing crucial financial and technical assistance to get critical projects underway and help communities like Poughkeepsie advance the goal of delivering lead-free and safe drinking water.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson said, “There is no acceptable level of lead in drinking water. We know lead contamination is a serious health hazard that causes developmental disorders in children, as well as cardiovascular and fertility issues in adults. That's why I have long advocated for increased funding to replace lead service lines and helped facilitate Poughkeepsie's application for this funding. We cannot fail another generation of children in Poughkeepsie or any other city.”