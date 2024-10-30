Maryland Ag Commission Committee Meeting Notice

– Value Added Agriculture Committee: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
– Committee on Watershed Strategies: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM
This meeting will be hybrid, with an in-person component at 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401. For online login information or further questions, please contact Harrison Palmer at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov.
