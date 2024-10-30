Maryland Ag Commission Committee Meeting Notice

October 30, 2024

The Maryland Ag Commission Committee meeting will take place on November 13th. The schedule is as follows

– Farm Profitability and Sustainability Committee: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

– Legislative Affairs Committee: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

– Value Added Agriculture Committee: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

– Committee on Watershed Strategies: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

This meeting will be hybrid, with an in-person component at 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD 21401. For online login information or further questions, please contact Harrison Palmer at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov.