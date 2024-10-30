Galen College of Nursing Welcomes Brian Hicks as New Chief Operating Officer

Brian Hicks, COO, Galen College of Nursing

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galen College of Nursing, one of the nation's largest educators of nurses, today announced the appointment of Brian Hicks as Chief Operating Officer.Hicks joins Galen with 30 years of experience in operations, sales, and management, bringing a wealth of operational expertise from Fortune 500 companies. An accomplished leader with a proven history of scaling operational efficiencies across a diverse landscape, his focus on operational excellence, talent development, and customer service will be instrumental as Galen continues its strategic evolution and commitment to student success and experience."We are thrilled to welcome Brian to Galen College of Nursing," said Mark Vogt, Chief Executive Officer of Galen. "His extensive experience and leadership in managing large-scale operations will be invaluable as we build upon our successes. Brian's dedication to excellence and team development will enhance our efforts to provide an exceptional experience for our students, staff, and faculty."Before joining Galen, Hicks held senior leadership roles at companies such as PepsiCo – where he served for 23 years – Aramark, and Keurig Dr Pepper. Most recently, at Advance Auto Parts, he led over 7,000 employees across 900 stores. Hicks will provide strategic leadership overseeing College and Campus Operations, Enrollment, Marketing, and Compliance and Regulatory Affairs, driving key initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency across all departments. His deep understanding of customer needs, along with a commitment to talent development aligns perfectly with the College’s long-term strategic goals.“I am excited about the opportunity to join a group that significantly impacts the lives of others. Galen’s vision truly resonates with me,” Hicks said. “Everyone I have met at Galen demonstrates a strong passion and commitment to embodying the values that Galen College of Nursing represents. I look forward to learning and growing while supporting the amazing mission to expand access to quality nursing education in support of the next generation of nurses.”For more information about Galen College of Nursing, call 877-223-7040 or visit galencollege.edu.About Galen College of NursingFounded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States. With an exclusive focus on nursing education, Galen offers doctoral, master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 16,000 students across 21 campuses in 12 states, as well as online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found on the college website.

