Galen College of Nursing Launches Online DNP Program
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galen College of Nursing has officially launched its Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program, offering two online degree options – Executive Leadership and Academic Leadership.
With the introduction of its Executive Leadership and Academic Leadership DNP degree options, Galen now provides a complete spectrum of nursing education encompassing practical nursing, an Associate Degree, a Baccalaureate Degree, a Master’s Degree, and now a Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree.
As one of the largest educators of nurses in the country, Galen’s doctoral-level nursing program marks a significant milestone in its journey as a leader in quality nursing education. Galen’s DNP-prepared nurses will be at the forefront of quality improvement initiatives and serve as transformational leaders across diverse healthcare settings.
“By launching these programs, Galen continues its commitment to advancing the nursing profession and addressing the evolving needs of healthcare," said Mark Vogt, CEO. "Our DNP graduates will be uniquely prepared to drive positive change at the forefront of nursing and to lead the highest standards of patient care.”
The Executive Leadership option is an advanced, practice-based terminal degree designed to prepare graduates for the complexities of today's healthcare landscape. Graduates of this degree option will be equipped to become transformational leaders, capable of effecting positive change and improving systems and community-based health outcomes.
“Offering this program facilitates career advancement for nurses at different stages of their professional career, depending on their interests and goals,” said Tracy A. Ortelli, PhD, RN, CNE, ANEF, FAAN, Chief Academic Officer. “This ensures that nurses have opportunities for lifelong learning, continuous growth, and development throughout their careers.”
The Academic Leadership option is a specialized, practice-based terminal degree that prepares professionals to excel as leaders in nursing education, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to drive transformative change in academic settings and improve nursing education and professional development programs.
“Our Academic Leadership DNP option is critical to our ability to prepare nurse educators for leadership roles in academe so they can contribute to nursing education excellence and help develop the future nursing workforce,” Ortelli said.
Galen’s DNP program will produce leaders who are well-versed in innovative, collaborative, and analytical processes; can integrate theoretical knowledge with evidence-based research to promote ethical and inclusive practices; and are equipped with advanced expertise from various perspectives to enhance decision-making in nursing roles.
“This is an exciting step in Galen's growth and program offerings, positioning us as a leader in delivering quality nursing education at all program levels – from PN/VN to DNP,” said John D. Lundeen, EdD, RN, CNE, ANEF, Dean of Graduate Education and Professor. “By offering comprehensive pathways, Galen plays a vital role in preparing a highly-skilled, competent, and compassionate nursing workforce capable of meeting the complex healthcare needs of today and tomorrow from the bedside to the boardroom.”
For more information about the DNP programs, visit the DNP section on the Galen website.
About Galen College of Nursing
Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers doctorate, master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 15,000 students at 21 enrolling campuses across 11 states, plus online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found on the College website.
For more information about the DNP programs, visit the DNP section on the Galen website.
