Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides Essential Medical Aid to Ghana and the Ivory Coast

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) provides medical supply for communities in Ghana and the Ivory Coast, filling a gap in the healthcare sector

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lack of medical aid is scarcer than one might think, especially in third world countries with poor economies. Recently, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has provided medical supply shipments to Ghana and the Ivory Coast, bringing quality healthcare to underprivileged communities, impacting over 20,000 people.

Some of the medical items provided included delivery beds, hospital beds, bedside lockers, disposable items, medications for high blood pressure, diabetes, pain relief and high cholesterol, as well as various medical consumables.

“LIFE is truly a lifesaver to our patients for the critical medical supplies provided for our hospital. We are extremely grateful for your continuous invaluable support to the hospital to improve the quality of service, especially for the poor and the vulnerable. We assure you the items will be put to their intended use for the benefit of our patients,” said Dr. Mrs. Gloria Asamoah of the GLOSAM Hospital and Fertility Centre in Ghana.

During the presentation ceremony at GLOSAM Hospital in Ghana, Alhaji Farouk Ibrahim, the Country Director of Life for Relief and Development, expressed the organization’s satisfaction in raising the necessary funds to fulfill promises made in response to the requests of local residents and the hospital.

“The joy we feel today is beyond words. Thanks to this incredible gesture, we’ve received over 30 pieces of mobility equipment, including walkers, canes, and wheelchairs. You just witnessed a touching moment—a little girl, not even 10 years old, who has been unable to walk due to polio, finally receiving a wheelchair after her parents struggled for so long,” said Mr. Pascal Sanogo, Representative of the Association of Physically Disabled People. “She is just one example. Now, 30 of us who couldn’t afford these vital tools will finally have them. This donation will change lives—giving us not just mobility, but dignity and independence.”

The distribution of medical supplies and equipment significantly improved the quality of life for the target population by ensuring access to vital healthcare resources, reducing the prevalence of preventable diseases, and easing the strain on local healthcare facilities. This initiative alleviated the burden on families, particularly vulnerable groups such as orphans, widows, the poor, and the needy, who previously faced challenges in obtaining medical care. By providing consistent access to essential medical supplies, the program saved time and resources, enabling individuals to focus on education, work, and other economic activities, while also promoting inclusivity by ensuring that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, had access to healthcare services.

Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 99% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides Essential Medical Aid to Ghana and the Ivory Coast

