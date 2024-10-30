Public invited to celebrate SR 26 passing lanes project ribbon cutting in Whitman County, Wednesday, Oct. 30

COLFAX – A celebratory ribbon cutting is taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, to mark the completion and grand opening of four new passing lanes on State Route 26 between Dusty and Colfax. The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds. State and local officials and regional transportation partners will join representatives from the Washington State Department of Transportation to mark the occasion.

The four new passing lanes are part of the Connecting Washington funding package passed by the legislature in 2015. The passing lanes add locations for vehicles needing to pass slower vehicles safely. The SR 26 corridor is heavily traveled by students at Washington State University and local agricultural vehicles. The new passing lanes now give safe locations for travelers to pass vehicles, with two passing lanes westbound and two located in the eastbound direction.

State Route 26 passing lanes ribbon cutting details:

When: 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Oct. 30, with official remarks and ribbon cutting beginning at 11 a.m.

Where: Palouse Empire Fairgrounds, State Route 26 and Fair Grounds Road.

Details: The ribbon cutting will celebrate the completion of the four new passing lanes constructed on State Route 26 between Dusty and Colfax. Members of the public and media are invited to commemorate the occasion. The ceremony event will feature speeches from local state representatives, WSDOT, the Palouse Regional Planning Transportation Organization and WSU.

Directions: If traveling from US 195, people should turn west onto State Route 26, go approximately 4 miles to Fair Grounds Road, then turn right into the fairgrounds parking lot.