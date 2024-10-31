Acclaimed American Jazz Vocalist and Composer Jacqui Naylor Brings "Treasures of the Heart" Tour to Belgium and Germany

American Jazz Vocalist and Composer Jacqui Naylor Fall 2024 European Tour. Photo by Thomas Heinser Vocalist and Composer Jacqui Naylor by Thomas Heinser 2024 Treasures of the Heart "Treasures of the Heart" New 12th Album by Jacqui Naylor available now in stores, streaming, and at shows in CD and Vinyl

Celebrated American Jazz Diva Jacqui Naylor Touring With her Quartet and 12th Album "Treasures of the Heart" With Shows in Brussels BE, Bruges BE, and Berlin DE

I'm excited to return to these beautiful cities, reconnect with fans, and share uplifting new songs from my 12th album. Seeing friends and making music with great musicians is a Treasure of the Heart.” — Jacqui Naylor

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed American jazz vocalist and composer Jacqui Naylor is thrilled to return to Belgium and Germany , showcasing her latest, twelfth album "Treasures of the Heart." The tour kicks off with concerts in Brussels, BE at The Music Village on Friday, November 8th and Saturday, November 9th, followed by a concert in Bruges, BE at 27Bflat on Sunday, November 10th, and concluding with concerts in Berlin, DE at b-flat on Friday, November 15th and Saturday, November 16th.Naylor tours regularly in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Canada, performing for dedicated fans around the world for more than two decades. The artist’s October 2024 concerts in Vancouver BC were completely sold-out and this will be her second time performing in Brussels, Bruges, and Berlin. "I'm excited to return to these beautiful cities, reconnect with fans, and share uplifting new songs from my 12th album. Seeing friends and making music with great musicians is a 'Treasure of the Heart'," says Naylor.The singer is known for her rich, soulful voice and innovative approach to jazz standards, rock anthems, and original compositions. Her new 2024 album, "Treasures of the Heart," features a collection of ten original songs and four covers, showcasing Naylor's versatility as a vocalist and her ability to seamlessly blend genres. Highlights from the album include an Afro-Cuban inspired take on the Rodgers and Hart classic “I Didn’t Know What Time It Was,” a sensitive interpretation of Burt Bacharach and Hal David’s iconic “This Guy’s in Love with You,” and the encouraging and very groovy Naylor and Khu originals “Love’s Around” and “Treasures of the Heart.”TOUR DETAILSBrussels, Belgium:o The Music Villageo Friday November 8th and Saturday, November 9tho 20:30 both nightso Tickets 22€ – 25€ https://themusicvillage.com o Location: Rue des Pierres 50 Steenstraat, Brussels 1000 Belgiumo Jazz Quartet: Jacqui Naylor vocals, Art Khu piano, Jasen Weaver bass, Damien Françon drums• Bruges, Belgium:o 27Bflato Sunday, November 10tho 21:00o Location: Sint-Jakobsstraat 15, Brugge 8000 Belgiumo Tickets 20€-25€ https://www.27bflat.be/ o Jazz Duo: Jacqui Naylor vocals and Art Khu piano• Berlin, Germany:o b-flato Friday, November 15th and Saturday, November 16tho 21:00o Location: Dircksenstrasse 40, 10178 Berlin-Mitte Germanyo Tickets 15€-20€ https://www.b-flat-berlin.de/ o Jazz Quartet: Jacqui Naylor vocals, Art Khu piano, Niklas Lukassen bass, Kai Bussenius drumsABOUT JACQUI NAYLORJacqui Naylor is an internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist and composer known for her powerful, soulful voice and innovative approach to jazz, pop, and original music. With a career that spans decades, Naylor has performed at prestigious venues around the world and has released multiple critically acclaimed albums, including her latest, twelfth release "Treasures of the Heart."Naylor’s albums have made exclusive Top Ten lists, and her music featured in ad campaigns, television shows and films, including a documentary made about her. The extremely versatile singer also gained notoriety for an arrangement technique she coined “acoustic smashing” where she sings a jazz standard over the groove of a well-known rock anthem or vice versa. Naylor attributes her unique sound to the tight and spontaneous interplay between she and her extremely talented bandmates, including long-time pianist, arranger, and co-composer Art Khu.Naylor is based in San Francisco, California USA and tours regularly both nationally and internationally, headlining at some of the world’s finest jazz venues and festivals. These include Ronnie Scott’s London, Sunset-Sunside Paris, Birdland New York, Birdland Hamburg, Quasimodo Berlin, Jazz Alley Seattle, Blues Alley DC, SFJAZZ Center San Francisco, Monterey Jazz Festival, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, Vancouver International Jazz Festival, and Blue Note Clubs Worldwide including New York, Milan, and Tokyo.QUOTES ABOUT JACQUI NAYLOR• “Naylor is a once-in-a-generation singing talent.” - Wild Mercury Rhythm• “Naylor remains one of the most superbly arresting vocalists around.” - JazzTimes• “She excels as a sensitive song interpreter with unerring intonation.” - Downbeat• “Treasures of the Heart is a supremely interesting and extremely well-performed album by a hip, versatile vocalist.” - All About JazzMORE ABOUT JACQUI NAYLOR• Visit her website: https://jacquinaylor.com/ • Follow her on social media: https://linktr.ee/JacquiNaylor #jazz #vocals #jazzmusic #brusselsmusic #brugesmusic, #berlinmusic, #jacquinaylor #piano #bass #drums #love

Vocalist Jacqui Naylor performs her original song "We'll Shine Through" for SFJAZZ six-show residency. Art Khu piano, Richie Goods bass, Josh Jones drums.

