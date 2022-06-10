PDF Xpansion SDK 16 released: New Features for eInvoicing, Digital Signature, PDF/A & Viewer
soft Xpansion has released PDF Xpansion SDK 16, the latest version of its SDK to implement PDF, PDF/A and eInvoicing functionality in software applicationsBOCHUM, GERMANY, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- soft Xpansion has released PDF Xpansion SDK 16, the latest version of its developer libraries for implementing classic PDF and PDF/A features (create, edit, display, convert between formats, export, import) as well as modern eInvoicing functionality (create, read, validate, visualize) in software applications.
The release comes shortly after this year's Developer Days on the Franco-German standard FACTUR-X/ZUGFeRD for hybrid invoices which took place on May 19 & 20. soft Xpansion also participated in this event. Two days were packed with technical lectures and exchange of views on eInvoicing, including information on the newest specification formats FACTUR-X (developed in France), ZUGFeRD 2.2 and XRechnung 2.2 (both developed in Germany).
The practical relevance of the event was underlined by case studies on the use of ZUGFeRD or XRechnung in public administration (project of the city of Reutlingen) and in companies (Adolf Wuerth GmbH & Co. KG).
The PDF Xpansion SDK 16 supports the two newest eInvoicing formats as well as all older specifications. In addition, the export of XRechnung in UN/CEFACT syntax as UBL syntax is now also possible. And there are more innovations, independent of the electronic invoices subject: PDFs can now be signed digitally with solutions offered by third-party providers or with own crypto providers. Last but not least, optimizations for the PDF viewer and for the PDF/A conversion features have been implemented.
PDF Xpansion SDK 16 News Overview
• Export of XRechnung in UN/CEFACT syntax as UBL syntax
• Support of XRechnung 2.1 and 2.2
• Possibility to sign PDF documents using third-party or own crypto providers
• Viewer functionality improved
• Quality of PDF/A conversion improved
Details
Detailed information is available on the PDF Xpansion SDK 16 product page. The page also offers access to a trial license that comes with a detailed product guide and an illustrative programming reference for developers.
Frank Dueckers
soft Xpansion GmbH & Co. KG
+49 4923 42984173
dueckers@soft-xpansion.com