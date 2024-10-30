Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol

CANADA, October 30 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol.

The leaders discussed recent developments and expressed their deep concern and condemnation over North Korea’s troop deployment to support Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Prime Minister and the President welcomed Canada and Korea’s first High-Level Foreign and Defence Policy Dialogue (2+2) between ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence later this week. They also noted the value of our growing defence partnerships and reaffirmed the importance of bilateral co-operation on regional and global issues, including in the Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Yoon agreed to remain in close contact and looked forward to meeting soon.