Cultural Affairs Bureau publishes Chinese edition of The Making of Macau’s Fusion Cuisine

MACAU, October 30 - In order to promote and disseminate Macanese gastronomy, an item of local intangible cultural heritage, the Cultural Affairs Bureau published the Chinese edition of The Making of Macau’s Fusion Cuisine: From Family Table to World Stage, in order to make more readers aware of the current status of Macanese gastronomy and its influence and history of dissemination throughout Asia.

Originating from Portuguese’s culinary trajectory in Asia and other regions during the Age of Discovery, Macanese gastronomy is one of the most ancient fusion cuisines in Asia. It has evolved into a unique gastronomic culture over centuries of integration and development and stands as an important historical product of cultural integration. Macanese gastronomy was inscribed on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Macao in 2012 and has been widely recognised in the city. As more Macanese people move abroad, the techniques of Macanese cuisine have spread around the world, making it a distinctive cuisine with international influence.

The Making of Macau’s Fusion Cuisine: From Family Table to World Stage is the result of research carried out by Annabel Jackson, who obtained a PhD in Sociology of Gastronomy from Goldsmiths, University of London, the United Kingdom. Through surveys and interviews, the author conducted in-depth research into the history and development of Macanese cuisine and elaborated in the book how the cuisine has been moving from being an everyday production of food in a domestic setting to an international cuisine which is both symbolic and ceremonial. Annabel lived in Hong Kong for over two decades; she has frequently visited Macao and has written extensively about the city’s food culture. The Chinese version of The Making of Macau’s Fusion Cuisine: From Family Table to World Stage is translated by Stephanie Li, Swallow Xu and Fraser Lee.

The Chinese edition of The Making of Macau’s Fusion Cuisine: From Family Table to World Stage, priced at MOP180, is available for sale through the website of the Online Bookshop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau at www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop. The “bulk purchase offer” is also available now and interested parties are welcome to browse and place their orders online. In addition, the public can purchase the book at any of the consignment outlets of the Cultural Affairs Bureau publications. For details, please visit www.icm.gov.mo/academics/cn/sellingBook/. For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8399 6220 during office hours or email to publications@icm.gov.mo.