Enjoy a hike and s'mores at MDC's Shoal Creek Center on Nov. 9

JOPLIN, Mo. – A great autumn afternoon activity is to enjoy fall color and comfortable temperatures on a short hike that ends with s’mores around a campfire.

If this sounds like an enjoyable way to spend an afternoon, be sure to sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Citizen Science: Stroll and S’mores.” This program will be held at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center from 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 9. MDC’s Shoal Creek Center is located at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin.

Participants in this program are invited to join MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard on a short stroll through the trails adjacent to the Shoal Creek Center and then conclude the evening by enjoying s’mores around a campfire. The walk is rated easy but be sure to dress for the weather and bring a comfortable chair to recline by the fire. This program is recommended for ages 7 and up. This event is free, but registration is required. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/203783

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.