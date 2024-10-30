ORANGE BIOMED TO SHOWCASE FIRST-EVER MICROFLUIDIC-BASED A1C TEST AT MEDICA 2024 DURING DIABETES AWARENESS MONTH

Award-Winning, Novel Single-Cell Analysis Technology in a Device Designed to Accurately Measure A1C from One Drop of Blood, Recognized by Industry Experts

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orange Biomed — the inventor of the world's first pocket-sized, microfluidic-based A1C analysis device, OBM rapid A1c — has announced its 2024 participation in MEDICA’s START-UP PARK , an exclusive platform designed for young companies to present their ground-breaking products. Attendees are invited to visit Orange Biomed and preview the OBM rapid A1c meter at MEDICA, the largest medical trade fair in the world, held in Düsseldorf, Germany, from November 11-14, 2024, in Hall 13 / D77-10 "Orange Biomed is eager to showcase our breakthrough innovation at MEDICA, especially as it coincides with Diabetes Awareness Month. This event offers a unique opportunity to demonstrate how our novel approach to A1C testing could potentially transform diabetes monitoring for people of all backgrounds," said Yeaseul Park, Co-Founder and CEO of Orange Biomed.This portable, lab-accurate device uses a groundbreaking microfluidic approach that represents a significant departure from traditional testing methods. "We developed microfluidic channels at capillary scale to physically measure red blood cell stiffness—a completely novel approach to using microfluidic chips for diagnostics," explained Park. "This innovation is designed to provide consistent readings regardless of hemoglobin variants, which can affect results in traditional testing methods, particularly for certain ethnic groups."Prior to MEDICA, Orange Biomed’s new method was recognized by industry experts at the Diabetes Technology Meeting (DTM) Startup Showcase ( http://bit.ly/3XiiiiB ) and honored with the KHF Innovation Award ( http://bit.ly/4gC7eWj ) at the 2024 K-HOSPITAL+HEALTH TECH FAIR, co-located with HIMSS24 APAC, for its novel approach.The timing of MEDICA 2024, coinciding with both Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day on November 14, provides an ideal platform for Orange Biomed to demonstrate how their innovative technology application aims to address critical gaps in diabetes care management, particularly regarding testing accuracy across diverse populations and providing a more inclusive, affordable, and accessible solution.About Orange Biomed:With U.S. headquarters in Seattle, WA, Orange Biomed was launched in 2021 by Duke University alumnus Dr. Unghyeon Ko and Yeaseul Park to solve unmet diabetes-focused healthcare needs. The healthcare startup innovates cutting-edge technology for diabetes management.In 2024, Orange Biomed acquired an ISO 9001 certification, which certified its quality control capabilities as meeting international standards.Global studies of OBM rapid A1c have closed with Asan Medical Center and are currently underway in the U.S. market. U.S. FDA clearances of OBM rapid A1c for OTC and professional usage are anticipated for 2025.Learn more: https://www.orangebiomed.com About MEDICA:Held annually in Düsseldorf, MEDICA is the world’s largest healthcare trade show, bringing together 5,300+ exhibitors from nearly 70 countries and 83,000+ event attendees. MEDICA highlights the latest innovations in medical imaging, diagnostics, health IT, and more. The event offers a dynamic platform for expert panels, product pitches, and prestigious award ceremonies.Learn more: https://www.medica-tradefair.com/

