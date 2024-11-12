"The Senior Care Influencer” Lance A. Slatton becomes Official Brand Ambassador for Innerhive

Crystal Gallo Founder and CEO of Innerhive Lance A. Slatton, Senior Care Influencer

Caregiving takes a community. Without an aligned and organized support system, effective care can easily fall apart.” — Crystal Gallo Founder and CEO of Innerhive

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lance A. Slatton, known throughout the health care and senior living community as “The Senior Care Influencer,” recently partnered as a Brand Ambassador with Innerhive, creators of an advanced new app designed to support caregivers and transform how we care for one another. Slatton, a writer, author, and healthcare professional with over 20 years’ experience in the healthcare industry, hosts the award-winning and popular podcast and YouTube show “All Home Care Matters,” and is a senior case manager at Enriched Life Home Care Services in Livonia, MI.

This collaboration helps bridge the gap between essential caregiving resources and the families who need them most. Together, Innerhive and All Home Care Matters are promoting a unified platform where education, support, and creative tools can empower caregivers to thrive as they provide the best care possible for their loved ones.

“Being the first Brand Ambassador for a company like Innerhive is truly an honor,” said Slatton, who was named a 50 under 50 for 2023 and received the distinction as the Top Influencer for Healthcare and Advocacy for 2024. “I look forward to helping share and support Innerhive with family caregivers and the senior care industry and community. The support that Innerhive can provide family caregivers and their loved ones with their daily caregiving responsibilities is going to have an immense positive and profound impact in the lives of so many that I knew almost immediately that this was something that I wanted to be part of.”

At its core, Innerhive is built on the belief that healthy caregiving starts with healthy caregivers. “Caregiving takes a community,” said Crystal Gallo, Founder & CEO of Innerhive. “Without an aligned and organized support system, effective care can easily fall apart. As the connective tissue holding all aspects of the care journey together, caregivers need more support. Innerhive is committed to empowering caregivers with the resources and connections they need to provide coordinated and sustainable care. We truly understand the immense effort, time, and emotion that goes into coordinating care for our loved ones. Innerhive represents the culmination of our shared passion, expertise, and dedication to solving complex problems.”

Innerhive and All Home Care Matters have a shared mission to end caregiver burnout and are united in their commitment to help families navigate care challenges with confidence and support. “In this day and age there are countless apps and software that claim to help make the caregiving experience easier and less burdensome,” said Slatton, who also is a columnist for multiple healthcare and news websites and print. “I’ve been approached by many that make this claim, and after spending time using them, it quickly became evident that they can’t deliver on those promises. It was only Innerhive that truly lived up to the high expectations that I have when invited to be a Brand Ambassador. Innerhive is helping to make caregiving easier and more efficient for family caregivers and their loved ones.”

About All Home Care Matters

All Home Care Matters, the nation’s leading voice in long-term care. has received the following notable awards: 2023 Recipient of the coveted YouTube Creator Award for surpassing 100,000 subscribers; 2023 Recipient of the Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts – The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Health and Wellness; 2023 Recipient of the Silver Award from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts – The w3 for Social Campaigns in Health and Wellness in Film & Video; 2024 Recipient of the Award in Excellence from the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts – The Communicator Award for Film & Video in Social Campaigns & Series in Healthcare; 2024 Recipient of the GOLD w3 Award for Branded Entertainment in Health & Wellness for Dementia & Social Media; and Recipient of the 2024 International Impact Book Award in the category of Caregiving. Official Website: https://www.allhomecarematters.com

About Innerhive

Innerhive, a California-based company passionate about revolutionizing the way families navigate the complexities of care, has created a comprehensive and intuitive solution that simplifies care management and supports families every step of the way. Their team offers years of hands-on experience and a personal understanding of the challenges families face. Whether you are managing care for aging parents, loved ones with complex medical needs, or simply providing ongoing support, Innerhive offers the tools and community to help caregivers thrive, not just survive. The intuitive app makes it easy to build support networks, stay connected and find help so your wellness and those you care for remain a priority.

For more information, visit innerhive.com or download from The App Store or Google Play today!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.